50,459 Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.87.

TPIC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.99. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

