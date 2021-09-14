Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $42.56 Million Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $42,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $4,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $2,965,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $4,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 8.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.58. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

