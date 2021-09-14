Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 44,086 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,384,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

NYSE:SPG opened at $131.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

