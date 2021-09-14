Aviva PLC Acquires 479,818 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,818 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.1% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 140.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.