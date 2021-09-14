Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

MS stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81. The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.