Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 11,336 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 12.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 7.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

