Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average is $60.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

