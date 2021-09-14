Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by South State Corp

South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.24 and a 200 day moving average of $220.66. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

