$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to post $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.27 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

