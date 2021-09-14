Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.22 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

