SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 95.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Chairman Robert M. Pons acquired 100,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares in the company, valued at $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 5,134.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of SeaChange International worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

