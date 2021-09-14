Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

BRKR opened at $86.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

