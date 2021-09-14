Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $76.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.53 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

