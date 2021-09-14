Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $706 million-$708 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.24 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, cut their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.18.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock opened at $244.80 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.57.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,039 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.