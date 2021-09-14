Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 10.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,031,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,656 shares of company stock worth $4,210,080 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.