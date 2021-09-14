Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $448.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $444.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $423.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.