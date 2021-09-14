Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

