Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 32,050.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,525,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,723,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after purchasing an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $32,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $3,303,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,632 shares of company stock worth $65,490,459. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $280.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 2.42. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.14.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

