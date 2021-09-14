Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $435,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Linde were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,689,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 8.0% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $313.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.99 and its 200 day moving average is $291.42. The company has a market cap of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

