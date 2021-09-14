Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,010 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after acquiring an additional 466,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $93.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

