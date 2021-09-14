Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 189.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NET stock opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.10 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,465.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,405 shares of company stock valued at $91,771,087. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

