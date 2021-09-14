Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Unum Group by 46.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNM opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

