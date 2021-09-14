iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 28.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 81,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 867,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.16. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $70.31 and a 52 week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

