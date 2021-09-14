Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 124,437 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,691,098.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 286,986 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,886 in the last quarter.

NYSE TPGY opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

