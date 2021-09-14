XML Financial LLC Grows Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth about $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AGCO by 572.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AGCO by 16.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the first quarter worth about $214,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Shares of AGCO opened at $128.86 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.