SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $382,711.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

