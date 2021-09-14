SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of SPNT opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.66.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 29.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SiriusPoint Company Profile
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
