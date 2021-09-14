Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

