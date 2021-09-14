Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,216 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $184.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $336.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

