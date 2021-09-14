Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 73,269 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $10,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after acquiring an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,790 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.