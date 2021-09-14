Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.