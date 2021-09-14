Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Spark New Zealand Limited (ASX:SPK) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.