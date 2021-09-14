Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 445 ($5.81).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 419.40 ($5.48) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. Ascential has a 52-week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 422.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.12.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.