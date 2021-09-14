SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.44

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $379.16 million and $14.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00144268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00731006 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AGIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.