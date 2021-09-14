SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0088 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $188,344.98 and approximately $381.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00022539 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001265 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,442,256 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

