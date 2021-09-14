Maple (MPL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $114,780.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. Maple has a total market cap of $6.61 million and $114,780.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $10.24 or 0.00022079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00058744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00144268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00731006 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

