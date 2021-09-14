Belt Finance Price Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.74 or 0.00021002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $61.77 million and $1.16 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00079018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00120299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00170310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,093.88 or 0.99386128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.26 or 0.07174129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00910004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,341,610 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

