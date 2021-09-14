JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 1,300

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JD. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 1,049 ($13.71) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 963.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 916.14. The company has a market capitalization of £10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 45.61.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, for a total transaction of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

