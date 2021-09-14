$1.19 EPS Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. BancFirst reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

BANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,315,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,387,000 after buying an additional 89,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

