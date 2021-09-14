Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $305,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $410.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.77.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

