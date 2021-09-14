$8.88 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce sales of $8.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.82 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $33.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.96 billion to $33.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $37.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QCOM stock opened at $143.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

