Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $962.29 Million

Analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to announce $962.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $940.80 million. Align Technology reported sales of $734.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $710.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $675.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.33. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $297.44 and a fifty-two week high of $735.17. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Align Technology by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.