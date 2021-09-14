Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.45.

