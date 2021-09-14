Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 657.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,220,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,993 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $58,242,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 249,773 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,828 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.49 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

