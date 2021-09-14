Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.