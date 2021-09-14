Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

TWTR stock opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,117 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

