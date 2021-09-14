Betterment LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Betterment LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,633,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

