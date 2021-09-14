Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $27,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,108 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after acquiring an additional 789,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $159.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

