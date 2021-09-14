Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 18.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,305 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $29,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,242,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.