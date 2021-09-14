The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.17% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

