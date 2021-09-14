ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

ESSA stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

