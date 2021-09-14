Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 583,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $35,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $894,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,578 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 128,423 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,927 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

